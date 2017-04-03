Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan today ordered immediate suspension of visas on arrival under guise of landing permits.

“This laxity cannot be allowed in this manner as it can give rise to serious irregularities,” said the minister while chairing a high-level meeting.

He also directed the ministry to revise and update visa rules, besides introduction of online visa regime to bring in transparency and minimise discretion.

He directed for strict implementation of rules and regulations both in the ministry and its attached departments.

“Indifference to this responsibility or lackluster approach in addressing problems of people will invite serious notice and action,” said Nisar.