HAFIZABAD-The growers and citizens have expressed concern over the prolonged and abrupt loadshedding in the area and have called upon the authorities to rationalise duration of the outages.

Addressing separate press conferences here, Pakistan Kissan Board Vice president Amanullah Chattha and Sunni Tehreek leader Azhar Naqshbandi criticised the government for “what they called uncalled for” electricity loadshedding. They also lashed out at the government for the POL price hike which they said would break back of the common man. The growers who are already facing multiple problems would face more problems. They have called upon the government to take pity on the common man and minimise power outages and withdraw hike in POL prices.

YOUM-I-TAHAFUZ-I-NAMOOS-I-RISALAT

The activists of Sunni Tehreek observed Youm-i-Tahafuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat and staged demonstration in front of Jamia Masjid Bilal and raised vociferous slogans against the blasphemers. They called on the government to take strict action against anti-Islam forces who are bent upon injuring the sentiments of the Muslims. They said that Muslims are prepared to protect Namoos-i-Risalat and in this connection would render supreme sacrifices.

POISONED IN TURKEY, YOUTH LAID TO REST: The dead body of young Usman of Toheed Nagar (Mumna) who was allegedly poisoned to death by human traffickers in Turkey has been brought to his native village due to efforts of the Pakistan government.

When the dead body reached the local hospital, father of the deceased, Saif Cheema and members of the bereaved family staged a protest, raising slogans against the traffickers, Akmal, Irfan, Gulzar and Kazim who had lured the youth away to Turkey after extorting huge money where deceased fallen ill and was poisoned to death when his health deteriorated.

On their demand the police have registered a case against the alleged traffickers and assured that the accused would be taken to task. After post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to his parents, which was laid to rest in his native village.