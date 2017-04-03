LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and First Lady Kulsoom Nawaz celebrated 46 years of their marriage at Raiwind yesterday only a day after a small stone was found in Prime Minister’s kidney though he is stated to be in good health.

The ceremony to mark the wedding anniversary took place at the residence of Prime Minister’s mother.

Members of the Sharif family including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the function which turned into a family get together.

Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz broke the news on her twitter account also posting pictures of memorable events in her parents life.

“Every love story is beautiful, but yours is my favourite. Happy 46th wedding anniversary to the best couple ever. Nothing in this world is perfect, but the two of you are! May the companionship and comradeship always continue," Maryam said in her tweets.