Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to form cyber security directorate to keep a check on blasphemous content.

The directorate will take the services of IT, legal experts Director General (DG) Technical, DG Regulation and 10 other officials.

The directorate will keep a check on the content published on various websites including, facebook, twitter and other platforms of social media. It will also conduct a legal action against the immoral and objectionable material.



Earlier, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan told media that Facebook has assured Pakistan that concerns about blasphemous content on the social media site will be addressed and a company delegation will visit this week to discuss the issue with the government.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier this month ordered that blasphemous content on social media be removed or blocked and that anyone posting such material be punished, and the government requested a meeting with Facebook.

Blasphemy is a criminal offence in the country and can carry the death penalty.