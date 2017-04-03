Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered to reinstate IG Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on his post today, reported Waqt News.

In the verdict SHC dismissed termination orders of AD Khawaja. Furthermore, appointment orders of Sardar Abdul Majid Dasti were also terminated by the court.

“Despite clear stay order of the court, Sindh government suspended IG Sindh Ad Khawaja,” remarked the court.

AD Khawaja must hold his office with immediate effect, ordered the high court.

Earlier, Sindh Government wrote a letter to Federal government on April 1, for the removal of IG Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja.

Sindh Government also suggested three names for the post Abid Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

No reasons were presented for removal of IG Sindh to the Federal Government.

There were rumors that the Sindh government is removing IG Sindh for their own interests.

AD Khawaja was appointed as Sindh IG on March 12 last year, but gradually developed a rift with the Sindh government after he refused to appoint constables on quota system and hired them through NTS test.

In December 2016, he was sent on forced leave by Sindh government on the directives of prominent leaders after which he got restraining order on his transfer from the court.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali suspended the transfer of AD Khawaja for the time being but the provincial government raised the matter again when Supreme Court (SC) demoted the higher officials.