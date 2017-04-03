KHAIRPUR: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan Monday predicted that major political changes and decisions will be taken during the ongoing month of April.

Talking to media persons in Khairpur on Monday, Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that visits of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Sindh will have no positive aspect until he ensure implementation of the decision announced during different visits to the province.

He said that we will have to wait for when and how the premier directs implantation on announcement he made for Sindh.

Wassan further said that the prime minister as a party chief failed to satisfy his party workers as one of the party’s political figure Ismail Rahu is going to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) soon.

The provincial minister said that he still stands firm on his statement that there is no difference between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) & Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).