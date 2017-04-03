Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should not bully the ECP and give evidence of his foreign income.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked Khan to submit details of his assets and income.

Marriyum pointed this out and said “Instead of pointing fingers at us he should provide answers to the ECP. It is right of ECP to raise questions.”

Yesterday, the Information Minister said that Khan would not be able to win 2018 general elections due to “politics of false allegations”.

Previously she has also accused Khan of ridiculing the Constitutional institutions of Pakistan, and spreading anarchy and riots in the country.

In January she asked Khan to apologize to the nation for telling lies and “doing politics of anarchy during the past three years”.