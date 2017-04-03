Federal Minister of Energy and Power Khawaja Asif admitted that issue of power outages is real and said that it is being caused by the sudden increase in temperature.

“We have been receiving complaints of load-shedding from last few days,” he said.

While addressing a press conference, the minister shared that demand of electricity increased in April by 2,000 Megawatt.

“Our own companies are producing 2,836 MW while IPPs are producing 8,000 MW. The demand of electricity is 17,140 MW in the country,” he said.

The minister claimed that this phase of unannounced load-shedding will end by end of April.

“Till 28th April, water level in hydro producing projects will increase as snow starts melting,” he said.

Furthermore, Asif stated that 4,000-4,500MW electricity will be included through gas and petrol plants like Nandipur and Guddu power plants which will help in controlling the power outages.

“There are some areas where load shedding is 8 to 10 hours daily and it will continue because these areas do not pay the bills. We have de-electrified many regions in all provinces,” shared the minister.