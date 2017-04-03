MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The teachers and principals of the state-run public schools were assured of solution to their problems at a meeting held here the other day.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali reviewed performance of the public schools and also discussed steps with the teachers for betterment.

On the occasion, the DC also listened to the headmasters and teachers' problems. He said that the Punjab government is committed to providing quality education in the public schools, adding that funds worth billions of rupees have been spent in this regard. Similarly, the government is building new classrooms and taking effective steps to providing basic facilities at each state-run educational institution. The government is also recruiting new teachers on merit to fill the vacant posts. He said that stipend has been increased to Rs1,000 for each poor student while they are also being provided free books. He said that all-out efforts are being made that no student would be deprived of education due to poverty.

He urged the teachers to play their due role in enhancing the literacy rate in Punjab. He also directed them to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers and students in schools. He stressed that every school must achieve target of students' admission in due course of time and give good results in examinations. "I believe that with the newly introduced reforms in education system, the teachers can bring revolutionary changes in the education sector", he said.