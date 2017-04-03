Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi Monday met with Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omer Zakhilwal to discuss the Afghan peace process.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fatemi assured Omer Zakhilwal that terrorism was a common threat to both countries and he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts towards the successful implementation of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Fatemi also emphasised that terrorism was a common threat that required cooperation between the two countries for elimination of this menace.

Recalling the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan carried by Jamat ul Ahrar (JuA) and Tehreek-e-Taaliban Pakistan (TTP) from the Afghan soil, he underlined the need for effective border management, according to the press release.

Both sides ended the meeting on a positive note, agreeing for ‘early implementation of the bilateral cooperation mechanism recently agreed’ between Afghanistan and Pakistan.