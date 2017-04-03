More than 2,200 students received laptops under the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme on fake ID cards, a new reported revealed on Monday.

The report forwarded to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif revealed nine official of the Higher Education Commission, including its additional secretary, as responsible for illegal distribution of laptops among students.

At least 1,771 students received two laptops each which cost a well over Rs60 million to the provincial exchequer while 2,281 students obtained laptops using bogus ID cards, said the report.

The Punjab chief minister had formed a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmed Khawaja to probe into the irregularities that forwarded its report today.