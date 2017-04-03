MULTAN: Two robbers were killed and two others fled after ea shootout with police here Sunday morning.

According to police, four robbers were fleeing after snatching bike from a citizen when police chased them Hamidpur Kanwra.

The outlaws, however, resorted to firing on the lawmen which led to a shootout. As a result, two robbers were killed and their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police also recovered arms from the scene. The dead bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital and the police have launched further investigation.