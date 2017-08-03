SARGODHA-In order to facilitate general public, 13 public toilets have been built across Sargodha Division while 11 are under construction which will be completed by next month.

The public toilets have been specially designed with separate portion for men and women and are fully tiled with all modern requisite accessories.

In a simple ceremony convened here in commissioner office, attended by DC Sargodha, Mayor Sargodha and DG PHA Sargodha, completed Public Toilets were handed over to the Municipal Committee Sargodha, PHA Sargodha, DHQ Hospital and District Government. XEN Local Government, focal person of the project, said that on the directions of Commissioner Sargodha Nadeem Mehboob, these 24 public toilets out of which Sargodha 13, Khushab 4, Mianwali 3 and Bhakkar 4 are being built from savings from CM special packages and district government funds. In Sargodha city, the 5 public toilets that were handed over today are located in DHQ Hospital, Rehmat-ul- Alameen Park, Block No.6, Khushab road and Tehsil Office.