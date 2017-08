QILLA SAIFULLAH: A 20-year-old boy Abdur Rehman was stabbed to death over old enmity in Muslim Bagh a town of Qilla Saifullah District today.

According to sources, two groups clashed with each other over mutual dispute after which one group stabbed the young boy to death. The dead body was shifted to civil hospital for postmortem.

Moreover, the officers have launched an investigation into the matter to arrest the culprits.