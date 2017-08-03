TOBA TEK SINGH: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) arrested two alleged terrorists from Dabban Wala railway station area on Wednesday. Sources said both were identified as Irshad Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan and Abdul Majeed of Jhang. Explosive material and detonators were also recovered from their custody. They belonged to a banned outfit. Both have been shifted to unknown place for investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Aug-2017 here.
Alleged terrorists held, explosives recovered
