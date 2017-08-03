On Thursday, PML (N) leader Amir Muqam denied allegations that he had any vested interest in the accusations put forward by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai that frame PTI chair, Imran Khan of harassing female party members.

In his press conference in Islamabad, Muqam denied any connecting with the whole affair. He stated that he had never had any contact with Gulalai before her accusations surfaced on the media, and he called her in order to offer his sympathies. “I told her that it was brave of her to speak the truth publicly,” he added.

Gullalai, who is a PTI MNA belonging to Waziristan, accused Imran Khan of harassing her, and sending unsuitable text messages since 2014. She added that the party was not a safe place for women, and that Imran encourages western values in the party.

Muqam added, “I don’t have the temperament to play with conspiracies, I believe that public should be exposed to the truth.”

Muqam is a senior member of the ruling party, PML (N), belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and was a member of the cabinet of recently disqualified PM, Nawaz Sharif. He accused the PTI leaders of spreading deceit. Amidst allegations that he had paid Gulalai to spread false news about the PTI chair, Muqam said, “I don’t need to pay her to spread accusations of corruption and harassment against the party that is already quite obvious to the whole world.”

When questioned, Muqam added that he could not bring down a government that was already the reason behind its own downfall.