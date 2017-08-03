Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continued consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership on formation of new federal cabinet for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Abbasi held the meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Murree’s Changla Gali area at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence. The names and portfolios of the ministers are likely to be finalised today.

In the decisive phase, the PML-N leaders have taken a key decision to in ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar for the second time and out ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar from the cabinet.

Sources said Ishaq Dar agreed to accept his previous slot on Nawaz Sharif’s request

The sources said the PML-N leaders have agreed that key portfolios should be given to the same people who held ministries in the Nawaz Sharif cabinet, if old policies were to be continued.

However, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has refused to join the cabinet. The leadership has decided to go with retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch as interior minister, according to sources.

The oath-taking of the cabinet is expected Friday morning.

Sources said the meeting also discussed Shahbaz Sharif’s election from National Assembly seat NA-120 to become prime minister in the future.

NA-120 fell vacant upon the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from premiership by the Supreme Court last week. The polling has been scheduled for September 17.