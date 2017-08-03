China has warmly congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the post of prime minister of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, in a statement in Beijing, said that the new Pakistan’s government would stay committed to maintaining national unity and stability and promoting economic and social development.

He said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to maintain the momentum of rapid growth of China-Pakistan relations and advance the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).