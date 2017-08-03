ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday discussed crucial issues relating to security situation and border management.

These key issues were discussed at a meeting between Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, issues of mutual interest, including security situation and border management, were discussed during the meeting.

The Army Chief also expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives in recent terrorists’ attacks in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure that the country's borders remain secure.

He was speaking at the two-day special Baloch Regiment Conference being held at Baloch Regimental Centre Abbotabad.

The Army Chief said this demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism and perseverance in service of the nation.

General Bajwa lauded contribution of Baloch Regiment which is one of the most decorated regiments of Pakistan Army.

He also praised sacrifices of the Shuhada and assured their families that Army will never forget those who offered their blood in defending and strengthening the motherland.