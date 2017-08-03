Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said on Thursday that no politician can indulge in corruption without establishment’s help, reported Waqt News.

Dismissing the notion that the label of corruption is associated with politicians, Fazl said a politician alone cannot indulge in corruption or embezzlement activities.

“Those who were elected by the people are nowadays accusing each other of corruption. As a matter of fact, corruption isn’t possible without the assistance of bureaucracy and establishment,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said state institutions should not try to subdue each other through power. “We have to deliberate on how to rid Pakistan of crisis. We have no room for mistakes as every eye is now on CPEC,” he added.