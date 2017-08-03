FAISALABAD-Agriculture experts on Wednesday advised farmers to use the latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crops in September for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said approved varieties had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield. He said the agriculture department had approved various sugarcane varieties, including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, for September cultivation.

He advised growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. These varieties could give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

WASA RECOVERS RS 63M: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered Rs 63 million from defaulters. A WASA spokesman on Wednesday said during a campaign against defaulters, various teams recovered Rs 63 million. Meanwhile, WASA Director General Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary ordered for attaining 100 per cent recovery target.

ACCIDENTS: Three people were killed in accidents here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 43-year-old Shabbir Ahmad of Chak No 507-GB was travelling by a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit it.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was shifted to a local hospital where he died. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old namely Laraib Maqsood of Sargodha was killed while his brother sustained injuries when their motorcycle skidded.

Separately, Liaquat of Model Town Eidgah Road was hit to death by a speeding motorcycle.

BISE SCHEDULE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has released a schedule for Matric Supplementary Examination 2017.

According to the schedule, the examination will commence from September 7 while admission forms with single fee will be received by August 8, with double fee till August 15 and with triple fee till August 22.