SARGODHA-At least 12 prisoners were found illegally detained in the punishment barrack during the visit of the district and sessions judge to the District Jail Shahpur on Wednesday.

D&SJ Sohail Ikram expressed his displeasure over such unfair steps of the jail authorities and summoned the superintendent of Shahpur jail along with relevant record within seven days. During the visit, some prisoners whom had been locked up in the barrack started hue and cry on seeing him. They said to the judge that the jail administration had detained them in punishment barracks just to extort money from their families. Then the judge sought the record and ordered immediate shifting of Mehdi Hassan, Sanaullah, Liaquat, Zulfiquar, Akbar Ali, Ameer, Zeeshan, Khurram Shehzad, Abid Ali, Imran, Usman Ali, Ejaz and others to ordinary barracks as they were found involved in petty cases.