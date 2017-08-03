SARGODHA-Provincial government has extended the date for recovery of vehicles token tax with ten percent concession from July 31 to August 31.

According to Director Excise and Taxation Sargodha division Mushtaq Faridi, huge rush was witnessed at all the excise and taxation offices due to concession in token taxes during July.

He said that Rs 78.3 million recoveries were made in July which was Rs 25 million extra from July 2016.

He told that Excise department Sargodha recovered Rs 45.8million, Mianwali Rs 12.4million, Khushab Rs 11.3 mln while Bhakhar recovered Rs 0.9million during the month.

He hoped that record recovery will be made during August due to concession by the government.

ID SCHEDULE: The district administration has announced the schedule of Independence Day celebrations starting from August 7.

According to district administration, main ceremony in this regard will be held on August 14 at Company Bagh starting with flag hoisting ceremony, national anthem to be followed by march past and speeches commemorating the efforts of independence heroes.

Various other programs including inter-university level competitions starting from August 7 and a sports gala were also part of celebrations starting from August 8. DC Liaqat Ali Chatha has directed strict security during the month.