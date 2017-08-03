FAISALABAD-Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Weidong will visit Faisalabad during next month to inaugurate FCCI Chinese Desk to facilitate its members intending to launch joint ventures with their Chinese counterparts under Industrial Cooperation phase of CPEC project.

This was disclosed by Engineer Ahmed Hassan, vice president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He held a a meeting with Chinese ambassador during a special function to mark the 90th installation anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The function was hosted by the Military, Naval and Air Attaché of Chinese Embassy Major General Chen Wenrong. It was also attended by Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javaid Bajwa and other high level civil and military officers. On his return back to Faisalabad Engineer Ahmed Hassan told that language is the main barrier to strengthen linkages between the people, industrialists and businessman of the two countries.

Realising the discrepancy, the FCCI has arranged Chinese language course and 4th batch of this course is going to be started during next week, he said.

He added that $58 billion would be spent under Government to Government arrangement while 150 billion dollar is expected to be invested by the private sectors of 2 countries under the Industrial Cooperation phase of CPEC project. He said that a Chinese Desk has specially been created in FCCI to provide necessary information and guidance to the businessmen intending to participate in this. He invited Chinese ambassador to visit and inaugurate this desk which was immediately accepted by Mr Sun Weidong.

He pledged that he will try his optimum best to visit Faisalabad during the month of September. Engineer Ahmed Hassan told the Chinese Ambassador that R&D wing of FCCI has so far published 2 study reports on challenges and opportunities created under CPEC project. He said that a CPEC directory was also under compilation. “It will contain data of various Industrial and commercial units going to participate in the CPEC project,” he added.

Engineer Ahmed Hassan also presented a book “CPEC-Prospects and Challenges for Agriculture in Pakistan” and FCCI shield to HE Sun Weidong. During this meeting, Cultural Director of Chinese Embassy Mr You Yi, Director R&D FCCI and Research Associate Mr. Ali Hassan were also present.