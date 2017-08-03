GUJRAT– According to sources, the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed at least three terrorists of a banned outfit in Gujrat on Wednesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department were conducting an operation at the University Road on intelligence reports during which the terrorists present in the area opened fire. Three terrorists were killed retaliation by CTD personnel, while three other escaped.

CTD sources revealed that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned organization. Four detonators, explosive material and arms from the dead terrorists were recovered by the CTD personnel.

Sources informed that the terrorists planned to launch attacks in Gujrat.