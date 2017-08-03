MULTAN-Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said that the nomination of a Supreme Court judge to supervise the NAB court was clear violation of the Constitution and law.

He warned that nothing would be left behind if all the institutions including judiciary start digging the foundation of the country. Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, Hashmi added, “It will render NAB people incapable of doing work independently. How can NAB court go against Supreme Court verdict in the situation?”

He said that the judges themselves committed contempt of court by nominating a judge to supervise NAB court. He said that no other judicial system in the world took a step like this.

Recalling the past, he said that the elected prime ministers were ousted while one was hanged through judicial system. “Today, the same process is going on once again. If the constitution is demolished and parliament’s status is eliminated through judicial martial law, how would we teach our nation the lesson of freedom?” he questioned. He declared that he would not let it happen. Quoting Ghulam Mustafa Khar, he said that Khar had also pointed out that judicial martial had begun in the country.

He reiterated that if his words came under contempt law, he should be tried for contempt of court. “Then I’ll say the same words in the court that all institutions should stay within their limits,” he asserted. He said that the democratic system was being ruined in the current situation. He said that it was the national duty of every individual to exhibit courage and protect the institutions and their dignity. “It is also the duty of political parties to strengthen the security and law institutions,” he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not receive salary from his son’s company but still Supreme Court disqualified him. “It’s such a verdict that doesn’t have any logic. Now such a system of government is being introduced which will ruin the country and the masses,” he claimed. He asked the court to ponder over the situation and refrain from insulting the constitution. He declared that he would continue his struggle for the security of the country till his last breath. Answering a question, he said that he did not change any party rather he quit the party.

Earlier, the PTI workers gathered at Press Club when they learnt about Hashmi’s press conference. As they started shouting slogans against their former president, Hashmi stopped his media talk and headed towards PTI workers in anger. The PTI activists ran out of Press Club, where they assembled up again and started sloganeering against Hashmi.