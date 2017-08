RAWALPINDI: Health Authorities have found Dengue Larva in more than 100 houses in Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments.

According to health authorities the larva was found during inspection of 5561 houses. After the revelation of Dengue Larva, the entire areas are being sprayed as a preventive measure.

The authorities have announced 25 places as dangerous and possible breeding ground for the dengue larva.