ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking court’s directions to put names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his siblings, his son-in-law and Ishaq Dar on the Exit Control List (ECL) was Wednesday filed in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner has requested the court to bar the respondents to leave the country by putting their names on the ECL.

Petitioner Raees Abdul Wahid Advocate moved this petition praying the court to direct Ministry of Interior, DG FIA and director immigration & passports to put in lien properties and assets of Nawaz Sharif and other respondents.

In his petition, Raees nominated federation of Pakistan through secretary ministry of interior, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Director Immigration & Passports, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Ishaq Dar as respondents.

He stated that at least three political parties filed petitions before the Supreme Court against the Sharif family and others and subsequently the apex court after conducting impartial inquiry through the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has announced the historical verdict of Panama Papers Leaks on July 28 whereby disqualified Nawaz Sharif from participating in the political activities for ever and also ordered for filing of references against the respondents No 4 to 9 and others with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioner added that with the implementation of the orders of Supreme Court, the respondents No 4 to 9 were found guilty of corruption, money laundering and making of money illegally, unlawfully and purchasing of properties abroad, hence an immense criminal breach of trust has been committed by them. Therefore, they are liable to be prohibited from leaving the country.

He maintained that the above-said members of Sharif family were found involved in corruption and money laundering through the Supreme Court judgment. It is therefore necessary that they may face legal proceedings before accountability courts and do not go out of country.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the relevant authorities to put their names on ECL. He also requested the court that the Ministry of Interior, FIA and director Immigration and Passports may also be directed to pledge and put alien of all the assets and properties of the Sharif family and others during the pendency of the petition.



