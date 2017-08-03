Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked his party supporters to immediately refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister, Maria Toorpakai Wazir, a Pakistani Squash player.

My request to all PTI supporters is to immediately refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai's sister. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 3, 2017





PTI Chairman further stated that after failing in campaign against me to disqualify, "PML-N is moving to do what it does best"

After seeing their efforts to get me disqualified & their smear campaigns ag me all fail, PMLN is moving to do what it does best: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 3, 2017

In series of tweets, Khan further stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can try and purchase it's way to topple the legitimate government of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP). "But be assured there will be no counter offers," he said.

Try & purchase it's a way into toppling the legitimate KP govt. Rest assured there will be no counter offers/Changa Mangas. https://t.co/0dCmlHHGjd — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 3, 2017





Let those who sell their souls expose themselves. https://t.co/hEOkwlJSWP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 3, 2017





The PTI supporters on social media started targeting Maria Toorpakai Wazir after her sister and former PTI member alleged that Imran Khan is trying to bring 'Western culture' in the party.

The maligned campaign became aggressive rather 'sexist' by social media users targeting Maria's outfits and her attire.

Maria is Pakistan's top Squash player and currently ranked 56th internationally. She had faced threats from Taliban in 2007. She was awarded Salam Pakistan Award by President of Pakistan in the same year.



