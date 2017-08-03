Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked his party supporters to immediately  refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister, Maria Toorpakai Wazir, a Pakistani Squash player. 


 PTI Chairman further stated that after failing in campaign against me to disqualify, "PML-N is moving to do what it does best"

In series of tweets, Khan further stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can try and purchase it's way to topple the legitimate government of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP). "But be assured there will be no counter offers," he said. 



The PTI supporters on social media started targeting Maria Toorpakai Wazir after her sister and former PTI member alleged that Imran Khan is trying to bring 'Western culture' in the party. 

The maligned campaign became aggressive rather 'sexist' by social media users targeting Maria's outfits and her attire. 

Maria is Pakistan's top Squash player and currently ranked 56th internationally. She had faced threats from Taliban in 2007. She was awarded Salam Pakistan Award by President of Pakistan in the same year. 