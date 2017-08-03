After the serious allegations former Pakistan Tehkeek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Ayesha Gulalai leveled at PTI chairman Imran Khan, he has now hopped on to twitter to respond.

Imran Khan neither remarked crudely nor backfired directly at Ayesha. Rather, he made a very general statement, which hinted that he firmly believes that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, the owner of GEO and Jung group, are consistently trying to defame him.

My challenge to Sharif-MSR mafia is: Do your worst; stoop as low as you can; me & my struggle-hardened party will become ever stronger IA — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 2, 2017

This tweet came shortly after Gulalai challenged the PTI chairman to publicise their text message exchange (allegedly started in 2013) on his Blackberry phone. She also termed the party as ‘anti-women,’ tweeting the reason for her hesitance in coming forward: