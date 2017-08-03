KARACHI: On Wednesday night an attempted robbery unfolded in Bahadurabad. One dacoit was killed when the owner of the house returned fire midway through the robbery.

In a CCTV footage obtained from a nearby camera, the scene unfolds such that a man accompanied by a child is seen walking outside his house. A bit further he finds his brothers held at gunpoint by robbers. When the man tries to stop the robbers, the suspects opened fire on him.

The video shows that the man showed courage as he quickly shielded himself and the child from bullets and reentered his house. Upon his return, he emerged with his personal gun.

Taking the robbers by surprise, he aims at the dacoits midway through the robbery and shoots. One of them was killed while three others managed to escape.

There is no report yet on whether the fleeing robbers took any items with them or not.