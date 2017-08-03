ISLAMABAD: Former information and broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb today demanded to launch investigation into the allegations leveled by MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it is disgraceful to harass women and I request to stop this behavior in the society.

“No woman will think to join politics after seeing the character assassination of Ayesha Gulalai on national television channels and social media” she added.

She further said that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is silent on this issue.



Earlier on Tuesday, Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the honour of PTI female members is not safe from PTI chairman Imran Khan and his gang. She said that Imran Khan sent ‘indecent’ text messages to female members of the party.



Ayesha Gulalai said that she had no intentions of joining the ruling party but at least PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could be trusted for respecting women.