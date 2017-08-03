ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad here on Wednesday, while addressing a press conference, said that party chairman, General (retired) Pervez Musharraf was ready to face accountability and “we request judges of Supreme Court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe assets of Gen Musharraf.”

With Iftikhar Chaudhry heading Supreme Court of Pakistan, public lost faith in judiciary and some controversial decisions were pronounced.

After apex Supreme Court rendered judgment in Panama Papers case, faith in judiciary has been restored and Gen Musharraf is ready to face a complete probe.

APML secretary general said that Gen Musharraf was ready to return Pakistan if the government ensured his non-arrest, free movement and provide him with security.

And if the government does not accede to his request his date of return will be announced in the APML public meeting in Faisalabad on August 12th.

APML demanded registration of a high treason case against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

The party also announced boycott of Jang/Geo Group alleging damaging the Kashmir cause.

Regarding accountability of Gen Musharraf, Dr Amjad said that the Supreme Court had regained its credibility with the judgment in Panama Papers case.

Political opponents of the APML levelled false allegations against Musharraf and once and for all it should get clear that whether he was involved in corruption, money laundering and acquiring expensive properties outside the country with money looted from Pakistan.

Gen Musharraf will fully cooperate with the JIT and will accept a judgment either in favour or against whatever the case may be.

If Gen Musharraf proved innocent, we will request the court to quash all the FIRs registered against him as all these cases were formed on political bases.

The PML-N in collaboration with former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry formed these cases to keep General Musharraf out of elections.

Gen Musharraf already applied for provision of security to the government, and if the government did not process the application, his return will be announced on August 12th in Faisalabad public meeting.

Gen Musharraf will address through a video link.

Dr Amjad said that Gen Musharraf will make an important announcement and the APML will prove that it has become the third largest political force in the country and will succeed in 2018 elections.

About AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, APML secretary general demanded to register high treason case against him under Article 6, unless he withdraws his statement.

The APML demanded that Raja Farooq Haider might be deposed from the office of prime minister.

Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir are fighting against India and martyrs are being buried in Pakistani flag. Farooq Haider has disgrace the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said.

About Jang/Geo group, Dr Amjad said that the media group highlighted Farooq Haider's statement to appease India and damage Kashmir cause.

Jang Group had been doing propaganda against Supreme Court and the JIT formed to probe corruption charges.

The APML chairman liberated media but that does not mean a liberty without any moral obligations and to cause damage to the national interests.

It was General Musharraf who allowed the Jang Group to obtain license for a TV channel despite objections by the Ministry of Interior that newspaper owners may not be given TV channel licenses and now this TV channel is doing propaganda against Gen Musharraf, he also said.