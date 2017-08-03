Sindh Governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair Umar stated that real Prime Minister of Pakistan is still Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“Khaqan Abbasi is just his replacement until Nawaz Sharif comes back,” Zubair Umar said while talking to media.

On August 1, PML-N’s nominee, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, defeated all his three rivals from the divided opposition, winning the election of prime minister by securing 221 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

He became the premier after Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif in its final verdict of Panama Leaks case. Supreme Court in its verdict also ordered the National Accountability to file references against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi began his first full day in office on Wednesday by meeting his ousted former boss Nawaz Sharif, a signal the ex-premier would continue to wield influence after the Supreme Court disqualified him.

Domestic television broadcast images of Abbasi's motorcade arriving in the northern resort town of Muree, where Sharif is staying with his family after the Supreme Court last week disqualified him over failure to disclose a source of income.