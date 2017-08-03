CHAKWAL: Early Thursday, a school bus carrying children met with an accident. According to rescue sources a schoolgirl lost her life at the spot while eight others were injured.

Five children, two women and a man were injured in the accident. The rescue sources reported that the body of the deceased girl and the injured were taken to THQ Talagang.

A couple of hours later another schoolgirl succumbed to the injuries and lost her life, raising the death toll to 2.

Similar to the incident, earlier in May 2017, upon collision with a speeding oil tanker a school van in Multan was crushed, taking the lives of four children and the driver while eight children suffered critical injuries.