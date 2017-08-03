BAHAWALNAGAR-The only park of the city is wearing a deserted look with heaps of garbage and accumulated sewerage almost everywhere due to the negligence of Municipal Committee in Bahawalnagar.

People regretted that hundreds of thousands of rupees budget is spent only in the papers; local bodies are effective for the last 8 months but no improvement could be seen.

They demanded steps to improve the situation. Bahawalnagar, a city of seven hundred thousand residents, is deprived of recreational places and its only park, once a frequently visited place by people of all age and genders, has turned into a ghost bungalow.

The citizens criticised the city government for ignoring of the only park.