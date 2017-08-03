ISLAMABAD - The federal government promoted more than 250 officers of different service groups to the next grade.

The former Secretary Establishment Division Syed Tahir Shahbaz had on July 20 chaired a meeting of Departmental Promotion Board and approved promotion of 300 officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Secretariat group and Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) to grade-18 and grade-19.

According to the notifications, 64 PSP officers including 60 officers of grade-18 and four of grade-17 were promoted to the next grades. In addition, 70 PAS officers of garde-17 and 18 were also promoted to the next grades while 45 officers of different grades of secretariat group were also promoted in grade-18 and 19.

Interestingly, the federal government also promoted former Senior Superintendent of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Ali Nekokara in grade-19, who had earlier been removed Nekokara from service after his refusal to execute the then interior minister’s orders to use force against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during anti-government sit-in 2014.

On the other hand, sources told The Nation that the notifications of Central Selection Board regarding promotion of officers in higher grades could not be issued so far despite the fact that the meeting of the CSB was held a month ago. They said that the meeting of High-Powered Selection Board was also pending for the last one and half months. They said that the meeting of HPSB was scheduled in last week of June. The prime minister chairs meeting of HPSB and last meeting was held seven months ago. According to services rules, the meeting of HPSB should be held after every six months.

Sources said that the 13 posts of grade-22 including eight federal secretaries and five special secretaries were lying vacant due to former PM Nawaz Sharif’s busy schedule.