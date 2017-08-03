ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in Herat resulting in the loss of precious lives and injuries to several people. In a statement, the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had conveyed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. “Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Eliminating the scourge of terrorism requires cooperation among states,” it said.–Staff Reporter