MULTAN-Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Prof Asif Ali has said that the mango festival held in Tashkent has strengthened ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He said that it introduced world famous mangoes of Pakistan in the festival. He observed this while commenting on successful holding of mango festival in Tashkent by the MNSUA with the collaboration of Pakistan Embassy in Uzbekistan and Uzbek Embassy in Pakistan.

The festival attracted a large number of Uzbeks and their families as men, women and children visited the venue and enjoyed different varieties of mango including Chaunsa, Dosehri and Anwar Ratol. The mango growers and the companies manufacturing different products from mango set up their stalls during the festival.

The VC further said that Pakistani mango stood first in the world due to its unique taste and the festival would inform the world about this unique mango and research being done on this fruit in Pakistan. He added that another goal behind the festival was to introduce Pakistani mango to central Asian markets. He hoped that the connectivity of Pakistan with Central Asia would improve after completion of CPEC which would give a major boost to trade.

CATTLE PROMOTION: Livestock Department started registration of 800 Community Activists in order to impart them special training on cattle management.

While talking to APP here n Wednesday, Additional Director Livestock Department Dr Sabtain said the selected Community Activists would get training for 28 days and Rs 200 per day would be given to each activist. These activists would create awareness among cattle farmers about utility of vaccinations and proper management of cattle. Every activist should be holder of one or more animals and he would be taken from almost each village in the district. Among these 800 Community Activists there would 400 male and as many female activists.

Livestock department would keep close liaison with the trained activists and would continue to avail their services on different schemes or occasion, observed Dr Sabtain.

He informed that Punjab government was striving hard to improve milk and meat production in the province. Cattle farmers play important role in this regard. These activists would also serve as facilitator between the department and farming community,he said.

NO FLOOD THREAT: Irrigation Multan Zone XEN Operations Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid Wednesday said that there was normal water flow in river Chenab so far.

He said that there was no flood-like situation, as water level had raised only in catchments areas a few days ago due to rains. Now situation has normalised, he added. He said that low flood would start as water level would cross 150,000-cusec water in river Chenab.

The discharge of water was recorded 98,820 at Marala Headworks, 144,855 cusecs at Khanki, 119,371 cusecs at Qadirabad and 39,092 cusecs at Trimmu Headworks on Tuesday.