ISLAMABAD - A petition was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Raja Basharat advocate on Wednesday seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan based on allegations of harassment levelled against him by the PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

Gulalai on Wednesday dismissed the accusation that she had struck a deal with any other political party.

“I am not greedy — neither for money, nor for any post. I prefer my education over everything else.”

She claimed that what pushed her to come forward with the allegations was PTI’s alleged attempt to damage the morals of the nation.

Gulalai alleged that Imran Khan “supports the worst corruption” that prevails in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Little children are trained within the party to malign others on the social media,” she further claimed.

Gulalai said that had she been greedy, she would have struck a deal with the PTI delegation that was allegedly being sent to her to convince her against speaking out.

“I said what my conscience told me to say,” she said.

Gulalai denied meeting with any member of the PML-N, adding that she had not taken any decision as yet about her political future.

She said that the PTI chief’s BlackBerry could be checked as she was “not the only woman who had been sent inappropriate texts”.

“All Blackberry records are available with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and everything can be traced in this age of technology,” Gulalai added.

She said that she would coordinate “as needed” if an investigation was carried out into the matter.

Gulalai on Tuesday had announced her exit from the party amid a flurry of scathing allegations against party chairman Imran Khan and other top party members.

A day earlier, as she announced to part ways with the PTI, Gulalai accused Khan and his “gang” of “immoral character”.

Gulalai had alleged that Khan “would forward inappropriate and explicit text messages to party women”, claiming that she received the first such message in 2013.