Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that he respects Ayesha Gulalai as a woman but was shocked at the “baseless allegations” leveled against him.

“I suspect and I am grieved that PML-N is using her and it is their (PML-N) old tactic to use money to achieve their ends,” Imran said during a media interview.

He added that he always believed Gulalai had a lot of potential and he used to appreciate her enthusiasm but never thought that she will level allegations against him.

The PTI chief shed light on the Thanksgiving rally at Parade Ground where Murad Saeed was allowed to speak but not her. “If Ayesha Gulalai is honest, she should have taken a stand from the very start,” he added,

Imran recalled that the Sharif family attacked Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Jemima Khan in past. “The process of accountability will not stop. Corrupt people are now in fear as the powerful was questioned for the first time in the country,” he said.

“I have only lived 10 years as a married guy and stayed bachelor for the rest of my life, did you even hear anything about me like that?” He added that Gulalai took four years to come up with these allegations if she is not lying or if he (Imran Khan) was in her place, he would have spoken at the very moment he received the first lewd message.

Answering a question about next general elections, Imran Khan said this time his party will not allow anyone to rig the polls. “This time, we will present our demands and we will take assurance that the umpires remain neutral and will take to streets if our just demands are not met,” said the PTI chief.