LAHORE - No name is under consideration at the level of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appoint party president after the disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Sources in the party say that Nawaz Sharif was such a figure around which the whole party was revolving and no one was there who could lead party after Nawaz Sharif and have qualities like him as a leader and politician. Following the newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement on the floor of the house in praise of Nawaz Sharif, they said, there was no concept of the PML-N without Nawaz Sharif. They ruled out that any name was being studied to replace Nawaz Sharif or for the interim period till Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif will be elected as prime minister after September 17 by-election in NA-120, Lahore.



OUR STAFF REPORTER