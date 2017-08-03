ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was given guard of honor at PM house by a contingent of the armed forces as he officially took charge as the country's premier today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sworn-in as prime minister on Tuesday after getting 221 votes out of the total 339 in the National Assembly, after former PM Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court in the Panama Case.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi yesterday said consultation on formation of the federal cabinet was underway and it would be in place in the next couple of days.

He was talking to media persons after spending several hours in Murree at two meetings – first with former PM Nawaz Sharif and second with the select party parliamentarians to finalise the ruling PML-N strategy in the post-disqualification scenario.

Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif wanted to give the message that the party could change the prime minister, but there would be no change in policies, particularly the development agenda of the government.