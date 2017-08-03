LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sent a legal notice to its former party member Ayesha Gulalai, accusing her of receiving Rs 50 million from the ruling PML-N for character assassination of the PTI chief Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference here, PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Ayesha had a meeting with KP Governor and PML-N leader Amir Muqam before talking to the media on Tuesday night.

He was accompanied by party’s women activists and lawmakers including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Andleeb Abbas, Aalya Hamza, Sadia Sohail Rana, Dr Nosheen Hamid and others.

Fawad said that it was customary with the PML-N that it would indulge in character assassination of its political opponents, whenever, it found itself in a crisis.

To substantiate his point, the PTI spokesperson recalled that the PML-N leaders had produced fake photographs of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto in the 1990s to damage her political career.

He said that former Pakistan Ambassador in the US Husain Haqqani was also part of this malicious campaign against the PPP leader.

He also said that Tehmina Durrani’s book was used for character assassination of PTI chief during the last election campaign for NA-88.

Fawad alleged that Ayesha Gulalai was being used for character assassination of Imran Khan.

He also criticised Ayesha for not casting her vote in favour of PTI-backed candidate, Sheikh Rashid for the office of Prime Minister.

He said that PTI will also write to the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-seat Ayesha Gulalai for violation of party discipline.

Also, the PTI has sent a legal notice to Ayesha Gulalai asking her to either tender an unconditional apology or pay Rs 30 million compensation on account of damages to PTI chairman’s repute and causing him mental torture, agony and endangering party’s future.

The PTI spokesperson on this occasion also demanded of the government to make the Model Town tragedy report public so that the killers of innocent people could be punished as per law.

He said that his party stood with the martyrs of Model Town incident and will also adopt a legal course to ensure that the killers are brought to justice.

Fawad reiterated that the entire Sharif family was involved in money laundering and demanded that Hudaibiya Paper Mills case be opened.

He predicted that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will get bail before arrest before contesting NA-120 by-election.

He asked the Election Commission to declare Nawaz Sharif ineligible to hold any party office in the light of SC verdict stating that he was still chairing the party meetings.

PTI spokesperson castigated NAB for not filing an appeal in the Supreme Court on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case within seven days. While demanding that volume-10 of the JIT report on Panama case be made public, the PTI leader observed that after getting knowledge of its contents the PML-N was now silent about it.

Talking about the newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he alleged that Abbasi was involved in Rs. 220 billion fraud in LNG deal with Qatar.