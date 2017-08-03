After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing’s warnings to Ayesha Gulalai either to seek pardon or face Jirga (a tribal council to settle disputes), the party has served a legal notice to Gulalai for leveling scathing allegations against Imran Khan.

Gulalai has been asked to submit her response within 10 days of its receipt in the form of an unconditional apology by holding a press conference, otherwise she has to pay the compensation amount of Rs30 million on account of defaming Imran and endangering his party politics.

The notice has been served by PTI’s media coordinator after party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry’s press conference in which he apprised the media that a legal notice would be sent to Gulalai.

Separately, the PTI has also served a show-cause notice and suspension of party member to Gulalai for violating party discipline while calling upon her to submit resignation from women’s seat under Article 63-A of the constitution.

On Wednesday, PTI leaders fired broadsides at ex-party member Ayesha Gulalai for hurling “baseless and unfounded” allegations on Imran Khan and warned her to tender apology or face legal action.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Gulalai was paid Rs50 million to defame Imran Khan.

He said Gulalai hurled allegations that were utterly baseless and couldn’t be proved.

“The party has sought resignation of Ayesha Gulalai from her National Assembly seat and if she refuses to do so, we will get her disqualified from the Election Commission of Pakistan,” said Chaudhry.