GUJRANWALA-Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed said that Sharif brothers will be behind bars if the Hudaabiya Papers Mills case reopens while new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was involved in LNG scandal.

“I will soon fill a reference against him (PM) in the Supreme Court,” he said talking to the media after condolence on the death of his friend’s mother at Gujranwala on Wednesday. He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has already been involved in Dawn leaks, and if Hudaibiya case reopens, all the Sharif family members be behind bars. He said it is impossible that Shahbaz Sharif will participate in the election while serving as chief minister so he should first resign as CM. He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was involved in huge LNG scandal, NAB should reopen his case and he will be tried under the rules.

FIVE HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested five human traffickers including two proclaimed offenders from different areas of Gujranwala division here on Wednesday.

According to the FIA sources, the accused were arrested from different areas. Asif, Aleem Akhtar and Altaf Hussain were arrested from Gujrat while POs - Qadir Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed were arrested from Sialkot. The FIA also recovered seven Pakistani passports from them. Further investigation is underway.