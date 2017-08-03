LONDON: Former interior minister, Senator Rehman Malik said he can see a few more politicians from mainstream political parties being disqualified without mentioning any names yesterday.

During the press conference in London, the PPP senator stressed that since Pakistan is heading towards general elections the elected government should complete its tenure despite in response to a question.

He suggested that the culture of abusive language weakens the smoothly running democratic process in the country and it needs to be shunned.

The former interior minister said a mainstream political party has hired services of three detective agencies in a European country without revealing its name.

His reluctance to disclose more information is due to his wait for Zardari’s further instructions.

Malik meanwhile hoped that the foreign policy of Pakistan will be taken into consideration to strengthen ties with other countries by the newly elected prime minister.

Malik appeared before the JIT in June this year and recorded his statement regarding alleged money laundering through Hudaibiya Paper Mills and presented his report.

Claiming that 96 per cent of the JIT report is based on his information, he lauded the JIT’s probe.