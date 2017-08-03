KARACHI: Two separate firing incidents took place in different areas of the metropolis leaving at least two injured on Wednesday night.

One of the incident took place in Orangi. According to police, a man was left injured during a firing incident. Police identified that the man was a doctor en route to his clinic when he was shot and left wounded.

In another incident, an assailant involved in shooting and injuring a person was arrested in Manghopir. Arms were also recovered arms from the assailant.

Four dacoits were detained during an overnight raid in Taimuria. The dacoits were identified as Abdul, Nadeem, Hafeez and Waqas.

Two of the dacoits, Nadeem and Waqas, were involved in the murder of young man Umar, who was shot down when he resisted during a robbery attempt by the dacoits.

Accomplices of the captured dacoits had been previously apprehended by the police.

The dacoits were also wanted for attempted murder of MQM MPA Jamal.