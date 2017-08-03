SIALKOT-At least six members of a family were injured critically when the roof of a house caved in during heavy rain in village Kotli Miani-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, local labourer Lal Din’s family was asleep when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain. Six persons including Balqees Bibi (65), Gulfam (35), Maria Bibi (22), Noshita Irfan (7), Ayesha Irfan (5) and Isha Fatima (3) were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital by Rescue 1122. The doctors said all of the injured have received serious head injuries. They have also fractured their ribs, arms and legs, the doctors added.

Meanwhile, the roof of a godown of the clay-made pots also collapsed during heavy rain in Pasrur city’s congested Umeedpura locality. However, no casualty was reported. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have held two notorious human traffickers from Pasrur tehsil here on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Qadeer Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed. According to the FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees, the accused were involved in sending people abroad through illegal means. He said that the FIA has put the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation is underway.