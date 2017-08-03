ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court recommences hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, today.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial is conducting proceedings into Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking Imran Khan disqualification for the foreign funding of his party and hiding his assets.

Sheikh Akram counsel of Hanif Abbasi, is conducting a rebuttal of the defense presented by the PTI chief's counsel.

Addressing the bench, Sheikh Akram said it is extremely necessary to investigate the source of PTI’s funds and argued over the money trail of Imran’s properties.

The chief justice observed that Imran khan declared his Bani Gala property in the nomination papers for the 2002 elections.

The hearing was then postponed till further notice.

On Wednesday the chief justice observed that the law does not allow collection of funds from international companies, saying the PTI chairman’s counsel will have to clarify this matter. The bench also summoned for the second time, a copy of Imran Khan’s passport for verification of the ‘non-resident’ status.

At Wednesday's hearing, Hanif Abbasi counsel stated that “how someone who submitted a false certificate be considered sadiq and amin".

Justice Bandial observed that the receipt of prohibited funds has to be established first. The chief justice remarked that it is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) job to determine if prohibited funds were acquired by the PTI.

In response, Sheikh contended that the ECP has no say in this matter, and that if a commission by the ECP is formed, it should be asked to completely investigate the matter.